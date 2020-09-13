Coronavirus claims uncle of Syria's President Assad

Syrian businessman and uncle of President Bashir Assad, Mohamad Makhlouf, has died of coronavirus sources close to the family said.Makhlouf, who was 88-years-old was taken to hospital in Damascus on August 23, according to local media reports. His grandson, also called Mohamad Makhlouf, mourned his passing in a message posted to Instagram, AFP has reported. Mahklouf was one of Syria's most prominent businessmen in the 1970s and 80s. His businesses had long been handed on to his son Rami, who has developed a commercial empire of an estimated several billion dollars.Syria has officially recorded 3,476 cases of Covid-19, with 150 deaths recorded in Damascus-controlled areas.