Death of 3 year old in daycare to be investigated by police

The police have initiated investigations into the alleged death of a 3-year-old toddler in a daycare center in Kafr Akab, the police spokespersons unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a 35-year-old kindergarten teacher approached a police station in Jerusalem and reported the death of a toddler. At the same time, a 3-year-old infant arrived at Makassed hospital in Jerusalem and was declared dead upon arrival.

The circumstances of the infant's death are unclear, the police said, adding that investigators are on their way to the hospital and that the kindergarten teacher is being held for questioning.

This is a developing story.