Police were attacked by dozens of rioters in the A-Tur neighborhood of east Jerusalem after being called to deal with a violent incident on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, rioters threw stones, glass bottles and other objects from the rooftops of the houses at the police officers. As a result one policeman was injured in his hand and leg.

Additional forces were called to the scene to restore order using non-lethal means and arrested 3 suspects who were detained for questioning by the police.