The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Education Min. reports 4,485 active coronavirus cases in education system

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 16:53
The Education Ministry published on Thursday a report detailing COVID-19 morbidity rates among students in Israel's education system.
According to the data, out of 512,555 kindergarten children, 508 tested positive for the virus, making up 2.35% of all patients in the population - lower than their share in the general population of 5.61%.In primary education, out of 1,072,301 students, 1,950 students tested positive, making up 9.04% of all patients in the population - also lower than their share in the general population of 11.74%.
In middle schools and high schools, out of 805,779 students, 2,027 students were found to be ill, making up 9.39% of all patients in the general population - narrowly lower than their share in the population, 8.82%.
Overall, the ministry reported 4,485 active coronavirus cases in students, along with another 916 active cases which have been found in teaching staff across the country.
Regev holds inspection at Ben-Gurion Airport, pleased to see progress
Yisrael Beytenu MK demands more transparency of vaccine and its risks
Turkey says will not reverse Russian S-400S purchase despite US sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 02:23 PM
Russia's Putin blames Washington for starting new arms race
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 01:28 PM
Top US general meets Taliban in Qatar
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 01:23 PM
Putin: Russia to ramp up support for Ukraine's rebel-held east
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 12:54 PM
Three Palestinians arrested for stealing jewelry, money from elderly
Israel's mayors to get vaccinated next week
Coronavirus cases on the rise: 2,802 test positive
Health Ministry D-G to quarantine after exposure to confirmed patient
Iran president says 'no doubt' US will return to nuclear deal commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 10:16 AM
Earthquake shakes eastern Japan, no tsunami warning
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 09:54 AM
US gov't official: F-35 sale continuing as planned
Body of 30-year-old man found dead in northern West Bank, cause unknown
US Interior Secretary Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 06:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by