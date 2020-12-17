Education Min. reports 4,485 active coronavirus cases in education system

The Education Ministry published on Thursday a report detailing COVID-19 morbidity rates among students in Israel's education system.According to the data, out of 512,555 kindergarten children, 508 tested positive for the virus, making up 2.35% of all patients in the population - lower than their share in the general population of 5.61%.In primary education, out of 1,072,301 students, 1,950 students tested positive, making up 9.04% of all patients in the population - also lower than their share in the general population of 11.74%.In middle schools and high schools, out of 805,779 students, 2,027 students were found to be ill, making up 9.39% of all patients in the general population - narrowly lower than their share in the population, 8.82%.Overall, the ministry reported 4,485 active coronavirus cases in students, along with another 916 active cases which have been found in teaching staff across the country.