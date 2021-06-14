Elkin in first speech as Housing Minister: Housing is everyone's problem

Ze'ev Elkin of the New Hope Party arrived at the Construction and Housing Ministry offices on Monday for a formal transition ceremony with outgoing minister Ya'akov Litzman.

During his speech, Elkin said that "The ministry affects every citizen in the State of Israel, because there is no citizen in this country who does not need an apartment and there is no citizen who is not bothered by the thought of keeping a roof over their head."

"This is a national mission of the utmost importance. It is a great honor and a huge responsibility to begin leading this ministry, because the problem is everyone's - and I intend to be everyone's minister," Elkin said. "It's time to do things and not just make plans."