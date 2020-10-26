Explosive balloons spotted near Sderot - report

Except for sporadic balloon launches in September, the launches had largely stopped since a ceasefire was reached between Hamas and Israel at the end of August after weeks of daily explosive and incendiary balloon launches and rocket fire.

In response to the balloon launches in August, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Benny Gantz, warned that such launches would be met with "forceful" responses.

The reports of the balloons on Monday came as tensions rose between terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip and Israel, as the terrorist groups threaten action if the health condition of Maher al-Akhras, a PIJ operative hunger striking in Israel for about 92 days, becomes too dire or he dies.

The death of a Palestinian teenager on Sunday during a pursuit by IDF forces also garnered condemnations and threats from the terrorist groups. While the IDF reported that the boy fainted and died without soldiers coming into contact with him, Palestinian officials claimed that IDF forces beat him to death.

Anna Ahronheim and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.

Explosive balloons were spotted over Sapir Academic College near Sderot on Monday, according to ynet. An explosive charge attached to the balloons reportedly detonated in the air, but the balloons continued to travel and are being tracked by security officials.