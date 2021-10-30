Hundreds of thousands march against military coup in Sudan

Hundreds of thousands of people marched on Saturday in the Sudanese capital in protest against this week's military coup, calling for a restoration of civilian rule, Reuters witnesses said.

People opposed to the coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called for protests across the country on Saturday.

Sudan's Central Doctors Committee said on Saturday two protesters were shot dead by troops in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

