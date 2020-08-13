IDF strikes Gaza following explosive balloon launches

Israeli Air Force jet fighters, as well as attack helicopters and IDF tanks, struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight following incendiary balloon launches, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said early Thursday morning.





"Explosive balloons continued to be launched from Gaza into Israel today, causing fires on land across southern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.





"In response, we just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military compound, underground infrastructure & observation posts."





The IDF "takes all terrorist activity toward Israeli territory very seriously and will do all necessary to thwart attempts to harm Israeli citizens," the Spokesperson continued.



