IDF lookouts spotted a number of suspect who attempted to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israel during the night. IDF soldiers who were called to the scene thwarted the smuggling attempt and confiscated 50 kilograms of drugs worth about NIS one million and a vehicle used by the smugglers.

