Israel to allow 1,300 Masa participants to enter country by weekend

The participants will land in Ben Gurion Airport and travel directly to their place of residence for quarantine, after which they will be tested and receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"I welcome the approval of the outline, which allows the entry of travel program participants, who make many contributions to Israeli society while they are here. The young interns will help launch the Israeli economy and the volunteers will be useful in important and central organizations in Israel, such as MDA. The group that arrives this month is the first swallow that heralds the arrival of thousands of other participants who have signed up for the programs and are expected to arrive in the coming months," CEO of the Masa organization, Ofer Gutman announced.

Some 1,300 Masa participants from around the world will arrive in Israel by the end of the week, after Masa and the Jewish Agency worked with the Health Ministry and the Minister's office to receive approval.