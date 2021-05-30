Israeli civil rights org: Stop using stun grenades on nonviolent protests

"From the evidence we have gathered, a disturbing picture emerges of the massive and unrestrained use of stun grenades in a systematic and ongoing violation of the procedures governing the use of stun grenades. The ease with which grenade pins were pulled led to the injury of many people who participated in completely non-violent demonstrations," the letter stated.



pic.twitter.com/TKUmW09vOI It is not yet 9 am; clashes are expanding & the police are using stun grenades *inside* the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Terrible video from @SuleimanMas1 May 10, 2021

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel appealed to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai in a letter on Sunday, urging him to stop the police use of stun grenades to disperse peaceful protesters after widespread criticism since the rise of sectarian violence in recent weeks, Walla News reported.