During the Supreme Court deliberations regarding the appointment of Likud member and Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis as Justice Minister on Tuesday, Justice Neal Hendel reiterated Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's version of the nomination vote, saying it was illegal.

Akunis was approved in a vote over the opposition of Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, without prior consultation with Mandelblit, something which Mandelblit called illegal and invalid.