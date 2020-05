The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) Authority said that ten thousand vacationers visited the Kinneret on Saturday, and since Friday there have been more than 30,000 visitors on the sea's beaches.

The Kinneret Authority also reported that the beaches of Lebanon, Tsinbari, Shikmim and Amnon Bay are at full capacity, and will close and open alternately in accordance with the "purple badge" occupancy and guidelines set by the Health Ministry.