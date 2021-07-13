Knesset approves extension of airport COVID restrictions

The regulations stipulate that a departing passenger who is a citizen or resident over the age of 16 must receive advance permission to travel to a prohibited country and present their approval before boarding the plane.Airlines are not allowed to let passengers travel to banned countries without this approvalThe Knesset also approved that citizens will be fined for violating this order. The current fine stands at NIS 5,000.Currently, the following countries are banned: Uzbekistan, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.