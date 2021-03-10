Man associated with opposing vaccines arrested after attacking rabbi

Police arrested a man in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak under suspicion of having attacked a rabbi in connection with the suspect's opposition to the coronavirus vaccines.After receiving reports, police opened an investigation. They arrived at the scene and identified the suspect who was seen shouting and in a frenzy.The police arrested the suspect and brought him in for questioning at a police station located in the city. In line with the outcome of the investigation, he will brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing.