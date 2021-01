Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit reversed his initial position regarding a $300,000 loan that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received from his cousin, Natan Milikowski, to cover legal expenses for his trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Mandelblit's submitted his position to the Supreme Court, stating that it is a prohibited gift no matter whether it was given to the Prime Minister or his wife, and the Prime Minister must return the funds.