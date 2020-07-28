The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mexico has 395,489 total coronavirus cases, 44,022 deaths - Johns Hopkins

By REUTERS  
JULY 28, 2020 01:29
MEXICO CITY  - Mexico has 395,489 total reported coronavirus cases and 44,022 deaths, the fourth highest death tally worldwide, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University on Monday.
That is an increase of 4,973 cases and 342 deaths from the data published by Mexico's health ministry on Sunday evening.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.


