Military hero Avigdor Kahalani in serious condition at Ichilov hospital

Lt.-Col. Avigdor Kahalani, the recipient of the President's Medal of Distinction in 2013 and former public security minister from the Labor party, is currently hospitalized at Ichilov hospital in serious condition, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Regarded as a ' Military hero ,' Kahalani received the Medal of Valor for his actions during the Yom Kippur War. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his hopes for a full recovery for Kahalani, calling him a national hero.



מתפלל אתכם לרפואתו של אביגדור קהלני - גיבור ישראל. רפואה שלמה ומהירה! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 17, 2021

"Praying with you for the health of Avigdor Kahalani - Israeli hero. Full and speedy recovery!" tweeted Netanyahu.

"Avigdor Kahalani is hospitalized in serious condition following an infection," Ichilov hospital said in a statement. "Kahalani is conscious and is not in life-threatening danger."