Miri Regev: Museums to reopen on May 17

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev said on Sunday that museums and heritage sites will reopen on May 17, KAN 11 reported.

Regev added that her ministry reached an understanding with the Health Ministry that public libraries, filming on sets and band practice should be resumed.



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, museums, cinemas, theaters and opera houses had been closed throughout the country for the past month. The Israel Festival, one of the most meaningful cultural events held each year, had been canceled as well.