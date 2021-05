One of the participants in the Lag Ba'omer celebrations on Mount Meron is still missing as of Sunday, N12 reported.Israel Police asked the public for help in locating the missing man, Icht Haim Issac, who is 39 years old and lives in Beersheba. He was last seen Thursday evening on Mount Meron.He has brown hair and eyes and is 1.85 meters tall and thin. He was last seen wearing black and white clothing, said N12.