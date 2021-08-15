New York acting governor welcomed to position by Michaeli

Labor leader Merav Michaeli welcomed Kathy Hochul becoming acting governor of New York in a Twitter post on Sunday morning.



מושל ניו יורק התפטר בשל חשד להטרדות מיניות ובמקומו תמונה קאת'י הוקול, אשה ראשונה בתפקיד אחרי 56 גברים. לפעמים התיקון מגיע בדרך עקלקלה, אבל בסוף הוא מגיע. עד שנהפוך את זה לנורמה - לא להטרדות מיניות, כן לשוויון מגדרי בעולם העבודה ובכלל, ככה פשוט. pic.twitter.com/dSm6v9pJhA August 15, 2021

She wrote that New York only received its first woman governor after 56 men, due to sexual harrassment charge s against governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Sometimes, change comes in a twisted way, but it ultimately arrives," she wrote. "We simply must make it a norm: No to sexual harassment, yes to gender equality in the workplace and in general."