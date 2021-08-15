The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New York acting governor welcomed to position by Michaeli

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 15, 2021 10:15
Labor leader Merav Michaeli welcomed Kathy Hochul becoming acting governor of New York in a Twitter post on Sunday morning.
She wrote that New York only received its first woman governor after 56 men, due to sexual harrassment charges against governor Andrew Cuomo.
"Sometimes, change comes in a twisted way, but it ultimately arrives," she wrote. "We simply must make it a norm: No to sexual harassment, yes to gender equality in the workplace and in general."
US, South Korea to begin joint military drills
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 11:00 AM
Education Minister's advisor shot dead in Israel's north - report
Turkey: 58 killed in flash floods
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 10:28 AM
Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid COVID surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 10:05 AM
Hungary: Eight dead, dozens injured in bus crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 09:58 AM
Hong Kong pro-democracy protest group disbands
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 08:46 AM
COVID: Over 850,000 Israelis have received the third vaccine
Second earthquake of hits Haiti at 5.9 magnitude
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 06:40 AM
WHO says Ivory Coast detects first Ebola case in 25 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 12:15 AM
Biden authorizes deployment of 5,000 troops in Afghanistan
Blinken, Ghani discuss efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 11:34 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,868 new cases, 4.93% of tests positive
Biden administration plans for vaccine boosters, perhaps by fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 09:12 PM
Russia says firefighting aircraft crashes in Turkey - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 05:45 PM
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 02:29 PM
