Palestinian boy dies from IDF fire along Gaza border - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 09:04
A 13-year-old Palestinian boy died on Saturday morning from his wounds received in the Gaza border clashes with IDF last week, according to Palestinian news outlet Shehab.
Omar Hassan Abu al-Nil was injured from IDF rubber bullet gunfire in clashes on the Gaza border fence last week.
The boy is the second Palestinian to die in the aftermath of the Gaza border clashes last week, following a rioter who also succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.
Two dead from Moderna's contaminated COVID vaccines in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 09:30 AM
Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 03:26 AM
US Embassy in Kabul warns Americans to avoid airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 03:24 AM
Peruvian bus carrying mining workers plunges to abyss, killing 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 02:36 AM
Mexico says joined by Canada in seeking consultation with US over USMCA
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 01:00 AM
Three rockets fired at US base in Iraq - Kan
Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over - Taliban officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 11:13 PM
Taliban: Afghans will be able to travel freely
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 08:35 PM
Taliban to ask Qatar to help run Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 08:23 PM
Kabul airport attack committed by only one bomber - Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 07:28 PM
3 Britons killed in Kabul attack, including a child
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 07:15 PM
Kabul attack "especially abhorrent" - UNSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 05:37 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,389 soldiers infected
Shooting at eastern gate of Kabul airport - report
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 02:02 PM
