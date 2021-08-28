Palestinian boy dies from IDF fire along Gaza border - report

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy died on Saturday morning from his wounds received in the Gaza border clashes with IDF last week, according to Palestinian news outlet Shehab.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nil was injured from IDF rubber bullet gunfire in clashes on the Gaza border fence last week.



استشهاد الطفل عمر حسن أبو النيل 13 عاما سكان حي التفاح متأثرا باصابته برصاص الاحتلال يوم السبت الماضي pic.twitter.com/ktwbN71Hvk August 28, 2021

The boy is the second Palestinian to die in the aftermath of the Gaza border clashes last week, following a rioter who also succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.