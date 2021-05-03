The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Police officer injured during violent riots in east Jerusalem - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 3, 2021 08:13
Violent riots took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem early Monday, N12 reported.
A police officer was lightly injured and another individual suffered an injury to his head during the incident. 
Two individuals, including one minor, suspected of assaulting officers on the scene were arrested by police. 
Mount Meron victim Daniel Ambon, 21, to be buried Monday morning
Twenty six killed in boat accident in Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2021 07:43 AM
Two victims from Tapuah Junction shooting still in ICU
IDF soldier injured in shooting drill
Saudi forces neutralize weapon carrying drone
Otzma Yehudit: 'We will not allow reliance on terrorist supporters'
IDF beefs up forces in West Bank after shooting attack
Rockets strike near Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 10:27 PM
Iran's UN envoy denies reports about prisoner swap with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 09:41 PM
Attempted stabbing attack east of Jerusalem being investigated
Netanyahu visits injured victims of Mount Meron disaster
Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven - officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 06:06 PM
Shef's indictment officially changed to include 'rape'
Fire breaks out in Hebrew University's Mount Scopus campus
US administers 243.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 04:23 PM
