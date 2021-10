The public memorial rally meant to honor the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin will not be held this year.

The rally, which was meant to take place on October 30 to mark the 26th anniversary of his assassination, was canceled in light of low funds.

The rally was going to take place in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, named after him, and would be the last held there for years. This is because construction on the Tel Aviv light rail will soon see the square closed to the general public.