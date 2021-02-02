The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Florida: 2 FBI agents dead, others injured while serving a warrant -report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 18:11
Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early-morning raid at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said on Tuesday. 
Police in Sunrise said a man suspected of possessing child pornography was barricaded in his home on Reflections Boulevard, shutting down nearby traffic following the 6 a.m shooting, according to the report.
The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.
According to Fox News, shortly before 10 a.m., the department sent out an alert to all residents that there was "no danger to the public," but that there would still be "a large police presence in the area through the day."
This is a developing story.


Tags shooting FBI Florida
