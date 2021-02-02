Florida: 2 FBI agents dead, others injured while serving a warrant -report

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.



*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early-morning raid at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said on Tuesday.Police in Sunrise said a man suspected of possessing child pornography was barricaded in his home on Reflections Boulevard, shutting down nearby traffic following the 6 a.m shooting, according to the report.According to Fox News, shortly before 10 a.m., the department sent out an alert to all residents that there was "no danger to the public," but that there would still be "a large police presence in the area through the day."This is a developing story.