The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Switzerland approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds

By REUTERS  
JUNE 4, 2021 17:24
ZURICH  - Switzerland on Friday approved vaccinating 12-to-15-year-old children with the COVID-19 shot from Pfizer and BioNTEch, ahead of the country's plan to start inoculating younger people starting as early as July.
"Swissmedic has carefully examined the indication-extension application submitted by Pfizer," the regulator said in a statement, after giving the shot temporary ordinary authorisation for 12- to 15-year-olds.
The vaccine, like for people over 16 years, must be given in two doses after clinical trials showed around 100% efficiency in the younger age group, Swissmedic said.
Britain's medicines regulator also on Friday approved the vaccine for the 12-15 age group, following the European Medicines Agency decision in May to expand approval for Pfizer/BioNTech's shot beyond older teens and adults.
US drugmaker Moderna is also gearing up to seek approval for kids for its vaccine after study data showed it was safe and effective.
European countries, which are accelerating inoculations for people 16 and up, are mulling individual plans governing when and if to inoculate children against COVID-19 amid questions around safety and supply.
In Switzerland, which is outside the European Union, officials have said they hope to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds starting this summer, to be ready for the 2021/2022 school year and to help reduce a potential transmission source for the virus heading into the coming winter.
"The more people are vaccinated, and children are part of this, the less virus will circulate and the less danger there will be for risk groups," the Swiss Federal Health Ministry told Reuters in response to questions about its strategy for children.
In the United States, where a majority of adults have got at least one shot, 12- to 15-year-olds started getting Pfizer/BioNTech shots in May. 


Tags children switzerland Coronavirus Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Pfizer vaccine efficacy
Biden sees job growth as 'historic progress'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 05:18 PM
Putin accuses US of using dollar as tool of economic, political war
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 04:32 PM
Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 02:21 PM
Decision to remove candidates from Iran election to be reviewed
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 01:32 PM
Kremlin says FBI remark that Russia is hacker haven was 'emotional' - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 01:26 PM
Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 12:50 PM
FBI says it is investigating about 100 types of ransomware -WSJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 12:45 PM
Lebanon asks UN to explore means of funding special tribunal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 12:45 PM
No Olympics if no athletes come to Japan, says Tokyo 2020 president
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 11:53 AM
Hamas threatens escalation after Qatari grant held up by Israel - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 10 new cases, 0.1% of tests return positive
Khamenei: Iran wants action, not promises, for revival of 2015 deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 10:41 AM
Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties - RTS
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 10:11 AM
Passing vehicle fires at bus stop near Kiryat Arba - report
France suspends its joint military operations in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2021 10:21 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by