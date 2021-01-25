The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Syrian forces position on Mount Hermon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 25, 2021 23:46
Land military forces from the Syrian Arab Army were spotted on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the north of Israel on Monday night, SANA reported. 
The Syrian Army is under the directive of Syrian president Bashar Assad. 
Biden: Goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days may rise to 150 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 11:32 PM
Health Ministry to Netanyahu: Extend the lockdown by another week
Hundreds riot in Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square, police clears road
Hundreds accompany Sheikh Mohammed Abu Najm at Jaffa funeral
Italian Prime Minister to resign on Tuesday after cabinet meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 08:19 PM
Education Minister to city leaders: prepare for schools to reopen
EU to hold off on new Russia sanctions if Navalny released
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 06:19 PM
IDF: 80 firearms stolen in 2020, 'what leaves the IDF, reaches criminals'
Bnei Brak mayor and police official launch plan to restore peace
Putin calls pro-Navalny marches illegal, new protest set for Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:58 PM
Thirteen dead, thousands homeless in Southern Africa after storm Eloise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:35 PM
EU holds off on new Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:11 PM
Essential workers told to increase day care COVID-19 payments - Report
Police officers injured in riot, three Beit Shemesh residents arrested
India says troops had 'minor face-off' with China in Sikkim border area
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 10:20 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by