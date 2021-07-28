Three MKs running for Judicial Selection Committee

Three MKs have submitted their candidadacies to serve on the judicial selection committee which is set to selet 6 supreme court judges over the next four years.

Labor MK Efrat Rayten will be the sole coalition candidate, while MKs Keren Barak (Likud) and Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) submitted their candidacies on behalf of the opposition.

There are currently two MKs on the committee, one from the coalition and one from the opposition. A vote will be held in the Knesset next week to select them.

There are also two ministers on the committee, who will be Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.