US 'extremely concerned' by human rights violations after Belarus vote

The United States is "extremely concerned" by human rights violations after the Belarus election, citing reported kidnapping and threats to opposition figures, a senior administration official said on Tuesday."The United States is extremely concerned by continued human rights violations in the wake of Belarus’ election," the official said. "Reports of opposition figures being kidnapped, forcibly expelled, or otherwise threatened are just a few of the many methods the Belarusian government is using in its attempts to deny freedom of speech."