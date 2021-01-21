Ya'alon's Telem fielding Bedouin woman candidate

Telem Party leader Moshe Ya'alon announced on Thursday that one of his candidates would be Amal Abu al-Kum, a Bedouin women's rights advocate.When Ya'alon initially announced his candidates, he included an Arab candidate, Haifa attorney Ayman Aburiya, who is a former member of the Hadash Party that is part of the Joint List.But after Ya'alon announced Aburiya with great fanfare, it was revealed that Aburiya was arrested on bribery charges two years ago, and the case is still open.Aburiya's attorney said it was a "misunderstanding" but Ya'alon decided to drop him from the list.