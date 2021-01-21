The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ya'alon's Telem fielding Bedouin woman candidate

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2021 16:17
Ya'alon's Telem fielding Bedouin woman candidate (photo credit: TELEM PARTY PR)
Ya'alon's Telem fielding Bedouin woman candidate
(photo credit: TELEM PARTY PR)
Telem Party leader Moshe Ya'alon announced on Thursday that one of his candidates would be Amal Abu al-Kum, a Bedouin women's rights advocate.
When Ya'alon initially announced his candidates, he included an Arab candidate, Haifa attorney Ayman Aburiya, who is a former member of the Hadash Party that is part of the Joint List.But after Ya'alon announced Aburiya with great fanfare, it was revealed that Aburiya was arrested on bribery charges two years ago, and the case is still open.
Aburiya's attorney said it was a "misunderstanding" but Ya'alon decided to drop him from the list.
Russia detains ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny ahead of protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 05:18 PM
S.Africa presidency minister, former ANC activist dies from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 05:02 PM
5.3-magnitude Cyprus earthquake felt in northern Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:54 PM
Journalist shot dead in Ethiopia's Tigray, aid worker, residents report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:52 PM
Gantz has decided to remove 'Galatz' radio station from IDF
At least 15 killed, five injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:31 PM
Israel and Morocco signed an agreement for direct flights between countries
Pope, due to visit Iraq in March, condemns Baghdad attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:51 PM
Fire at India Serum Institute kills 5, AstraZeneca vaccine unaffected
  • By REUTERS, REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:38 PM
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, no tsunami expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:07 PM
Police open fire on car in east Jerusalem
Professional soccer and basketball to resume despite corona lockdown
IDF detains two youth for climbing fence of Shomron base
Lebanon extends all-day COVID lockdown by two weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 01:45 PM
Clashes break out as police raid Bnei Brak yeshiva, two arrested
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by