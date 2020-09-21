The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Yoaz Hendel speaks with counterpart in Bahrain on promoting relations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 15:41
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel spoke with his counterpart in Bahrain on Monday, Telecommunications Minister Kamal Bin Ahmed Mohammed. 
The two ministers discussed issues regarding joint cooperation, including promoting fast and advanced communication technologies, opening and promoting direct mail and telephone lines, and cyber and satellite communications. 
The ministers agreed to continue joint efforts and the establishment of cooperative working groups. They invited one another to visit their respective countries.
IDF to open unit for epidemiological investigations
EU sanctions more firms accused of breaking Libya arms embargo
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 04:02 PM
Switzerland report 1,095 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 02:46 PM
Jerusalem resident accused of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter
UK could hit 50,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid Oct if rise continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 01:38 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.98 million, death toll at 958,453
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 01:35 PM
Health Ministry fears lockdown violations lead to point of no return
Prisoner exchange negotiations between Israel and Hamas suspended
Coronavirus in Gaza: 42 new cases in the last 24 hours, 17 dead so far
UAE, Israeli film bodies sign agreement, plan regional film festival
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 12:07 PM
Iran's oil minister calls US sanctions a 'war with no blood'
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 11:41 AM
Philippines confirms 3,475 more novel coronavirus cases, 15 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 11:37 AM
Coronavirus: 2,565 new cases on Sunday, 643 in serious condition
Russia's new coronavirus cases at highest since July 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 10:32 AM
MKs Moshe Ya’alon and Mickey Levy enter coronavirus quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by