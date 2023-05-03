Knesset members relaunch Christian Allies Caucus in Israeli parliament

The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) relaunched its activities on Tuesday in the Knesset.

To mark the occasion, which coincides with Israel's 75th Independence Day, the parliamentary group held a celebratory event for members of Israel's 25th Knesset.

The cohort includes MKs who have been involved in the caucus in previous years as well as new recruits. The caucus is co-chaired by MKs Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and Sharren Haskel (National Unity) and consists of 17 representatives from various political parties including MKs Mickey Levy, Moshe Tur-Paz and Tatiana Mazarsky of Yesh Atid, Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu), Matan Kahana and Sharren Haskel (National Unity Party) and Yuli Edelstein, Dan Illouz and Boaz Bismuth (Likud).

What does the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus do?

The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus was founded in 2004 by the late MK Yuri Shtern (Yisrael Beytenu). Former chairmen in addition to Shtern include former Knesset members Benny Elon (National Union) and David Rotem Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu).

The caucus works to forge direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders and political representatives throughout the world.

Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The caucus works in partnership with the 52 Israel Allies Caucuses in governments worldwide through the coordinating efforts of the Israel Allies Foundation. In 2020, the Foundation launched three new caucuses in Africa – in Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Earlier this year, two caucuses were launched in Croatia and the Dominican Republic.

“Whether at pro-Israel marches or visits to parliaments abroad, my work with the KCAC has exposed me to the extensive support for Israel that is especially prominent in people of faith. [Deeping] our ties with these Christian supporters of Israel helps us to effectively combat antisemitism while strengthening global support for Israel,” said Haskel.

Edelstein added that “the importance of strengthening cooperation between Christian leaders and the State of Israel cannot be underestimated. Our goal is to build direct lines of communication and cooperation between members of Knesset from all parties with leaders of Churches and Christian political representatives worldwide. I also hope that we can show the Israeli people the immense support which Christians have given and continue to give to Jewish aspirations in the Holy Land.”

Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation Josh Reinstein noted the group is especially critical as antisemitism rises worldwide. “Faith-based diplomacy is one of the most important tools that Israel has in its diplomatic arsenal," he said. "With antisemitism rising around the world, it is more important than ever that we continue strengthening political support for Israel."