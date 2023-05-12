The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel Allies Foundation president gets honorary doctorate in Guatemala

Country celebrated “National Friendship Day Between Guatemala and Israel” this week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 16:53

Updated: MAY 12, 2023 16:54
Dr. Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation, with Mario Bucaro, Foreign Minister of Guatemala. (photo credit: ISRAEL ALLIES FOUNDATION)
Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein received an honorary doctorate Thursday from the Rural University of Guatemala.

He received the degree for his "defense, strengthening, respect and dissemination of human rights, which is characterized by promoting faith-based diplomacy and Judeo-Christian values worldwide," according to university rector Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee. "The Honoris Causa Doctorate, which is awarded by this house of higher studies to Mr. Josh Reinstein, constitutes another example of the commitment of the Rural University of Guatemala to recognize his academic career and the work developed in the fight and defense of human rights and the eradication in the world of all forms of discrimination."

Israel Allies Caucus in Guatemala spearheaded efforts to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem

Reinstein established an Israel Allies Caucus in Guatemala in 2017. Five months later, the caucus spearheaded efforts to move the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following immediately in the footsteps of the United States.

Friends of Zion thank Guatemala and United States for their embassy move. (credit: Courtesy)Friends of Zion thank Guatemala and United States for their embassy move. (credit: Courtesy)

"I am very proud of this well-deserved recognition from the Rural University of Guatemala promoting faith-based diplomacy," said Foreign Minister of Guatemala Mario Bucaro, who served as Guatemalan ambassador to Israel when the embassy was moved. 

Earlier in the week, the Congress of Guatemala held a 75th-anniversary celebration for Israel as part of its annual "National Friendship Day Between Guatemala and Israel." 

Guests included Israeli Ambassador to Guatemala Yifta Curiel, Guatemala's Minister of Education Claudia Patricia Ruiz Casasola, President of the Jewish Community of Guatemala Stephan Nathusius, and Israel Allies Foundation Latin America Director Leopoldo Martinez, among others. 

The Israel Allies Foundation has been working for more than 15 years to promote communication between legislators worldwide who believe that the State of Israel has the right to peace within secure borders. There are 52 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide, including Israel's Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. 



