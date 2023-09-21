Route 60: Biblical Highway breaks box office expectations

Route 60: The Biblical Highway, a new feature-length film starring former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and the Bible, sold more tickets per theatre on its first two nights than any other American film, according to Box Office Mojo.

Ticket sales per theater for Route 60 last night were number 1 nationwide by a wide margin!! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/MqqYZpKOci — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) September 20, 2023

The movie, produced by Trinity Broadcasting Company, was released on Monday night. It was expected to show in 1,000 theatres for two days, but Friedman told The Jerusalem Post that it was extended through the weekend due to high demand.

On Tuesday night, Route 60 came in fourth in nationwide box office receipts, exceeding the combined receipts of the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer. However, The latter two films have already been in theatres for over a month. Barbie has grossed over $1 billion, and Oppenheimer nearly as much. At the same time, Route 60 was only playing in 1,000 theatres versus at least triple for the other two movies.

Last night, the second night of the screening of Route 60: The Biblical Highway, we came in 4th nationwide in box office receipts, exceeding the combined receipts of Barbie and Oppenheimer. The Bible still matters! pic.twitter.com/CFwxtLOli9 — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) September 20, 2023

David Friedman: The Bible still sells

"At the end of the day, with all the efforts in society to negate the Bible, its wisdom and values, and to cast it as a myth and legend, the Bible still sells," Friedman said. "We can see from the turnout [to Route 60] that Americans have a huge thirst for more information and learning about the Bible. People still care."

Friedman added that he believes the showing "reflects a backlash against the pace at which society has changed over the last decade. People are looking for more authentic, enduring and eternal things."

Route 60 tells the story of the 146-mile-long ribbon of pavement that weaves through the heart of the Holy Land, also known as the Path of the Patriarchs. The road winds through storied landscapes, where ancient tales from the Bible intersect with the complex narratives of the present and bind together the stories of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The road runs from Israel's north to south, including through the center of the contested West Bank territories.

Route 60 coming to Israel

Friedman said that once the movie leaves theatres, TBN will work to continue to make it available, either by DVD or streaming.

In addition, the company is in the process of adding Hebrew subtitles to the film. It intends to debut in Israel by the end of October with a red-carpet event in the presence of Pompeo and Friedman.