The Anti Defamation League (ADL) honored Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of cosmetics giant L’Oreal , on Sunday with its “Courage Against Hate” award.

“Jean-Paul Agon exemplifies corporate responsibility through his relentless effort to dismantle antisemitism and hate on a global level,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “Jean-Paul and L’Oréal understand the importance of education to help reduce bias and hate and have partnered with us on a multi-year initiative to fight antisemitism through education.”

Agon was presented with the award – which celebrates individuals with a long-standing commitment to advancing diversity, respecting human rights and confronting antisemitism – at the “Never Is Now” summit, where he delivered a keynote address.

“Receiving the Courage Against Hate Award is one of (sic) my greatest honors in my life,” said Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of L’Oréal. “L’Oréal has been a proud supporter of ADL’s work for decades and, over the years, we have been privileged to witness a courageous organization waging important campaigns against all forms of hate.

The Anti-Defamation League's ''Never is Now'' summit in New York City. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Previous recipients of the award include Apple CEO Tim Cook (2018), Chobani CEO and Founder Hamdi Ulukaya (2019) and Merck & Co. Executive Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier (2020).

Founded in 1913, the ADL is an international Jewish non-governmental organization ( NGO ) based in the United States. The ADL advocates for Jewish people and causes – such as the support of Israel.

The “Never Is Now” summit is the world’s largest annual summit on antisemitism and hate. This year’s rendition includes esteemed guest speakers Agon, US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, WNBA player Sue Bird, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and others.

L’Oreal is a cosmetics corporation that employs 85,400 people worldwide. It is among the largest cosmetics companies in the world by volume and market share.

“I accept this award on behalf of the more than 85,000 L’Oréal employees worldwide who bring our values of respect, courage, integrity and transparency to life every day,” Agon declared.