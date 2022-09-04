The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Canada Pro-Israel orgs blast NDP for anti-Israel boycott, lawfare policies

The NDP demanded the Canadian government end all trade and economic relations with Israeli settlements and suspend all arms trade with Israel.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 17:35
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting the Palestinians from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting the Palestinians from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)

New policies to pressure Israel and accuse it of human rights abuses published by the Canadian New Democratic Party's (NDP) led to outrage among Canadian pro-Israel groups on Friday.

The NDP emailed out 13 policy demands for Canada's ruling Liberal party on August 26, which would recognize the "asymmetric nature" of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and ostensibly end hostilities by pressuring and ostracising the State of Israel.

What have been the responses?

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said in a statement that the email was in contrast to long-standing NDP policies on Israel.

Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 8, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE) Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 8, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

“It is distressing that [NDP leader Jagmeet] Singh posits that every challenge faced by the Palestinian people is not only the fault of Israel but also entirely up to Israel to solve," CIJA CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel, said in a statement, "The NDP must return to a more constructive position on the Middle East that neither demonizes Israelis nor infantilizes Palestinians and that genuinely promotes peace and human rights." 

"The NDP must return to a more constructive position on the Middle East that neither demonizes Israelis nor infantilizes Palestinians and that genuinely promotes peace and human rights."

CIJA CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel

The NDP demanded the Canadian government end all trade and economic relations with Israeli settlements and suspend all arms trade with Israel "until Palestinian rights are upheld."

The NDP had previously campaigned, during Operation Guardians of the Walls against Hamas-ruled Gaza, for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop arms sales to Israel "until the end of the illegal occupation.

What are the demands made to Trudea?

This included a letter campaign to Trudeau. NDP's Foreign Affairs representative Heather McPherson called for the boycotting of Israeli settlements in February, after the release of the Amnesty International report declaring Israel an apartheid state.

For the crimes mentioned in such reports, Canada should engage in the prosecution of Israelis, according to the email sent by the NDP.

The NDP said that Canada should accept the recommendations of NGO reports on supposed Israeli apartheid — which includes calls to prosecute Israelis for apartheid, refer them to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or open an international tribunal. 

“Mr. Singh must also be reminded that Canada has already responded to false allegations accusing Israel of ‘apartheid,’" said Fogel. "It has rejected [the] application of that label being applied to Israel, as have other democracies, including the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, and the USA."

Israel should also be referred to the ICC over the death of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, said one of the NDP's points.

McPherson previously accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing Abu Akleh in a May 30 letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Abu Akleh was killed in a May 11 firefight in Jenin between Israeli and Palestinian forces. Examination of the bullet by Israeli and American investigators was inconclusive on the source of the projectile — but the US embassy said that it was likely she was accidentally killed by Israeli forces.

The NDP called for the condemnation of Israeli security efforts — the blockading of Hamas-ruled Gaza and the designation of six Palestinian NGOs as fronts of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine.

The progressive Canadian political party wished for Canada to begin voting "for Palestinian human rights at the United Nations." The NDP also demanded the government speak against Israel in land disputes in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. 

Fogel warned that the NDP's new policies will not lead to an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict

"In its one-sided, unbalanced positioning against Israel, the NDP is apparently following in the steps of the UK Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn," he said. "We all know where that led: Unmitigated disaster at the polls and  widespread antisemitism within the Party."



Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians canada gaza strip Palestine Justin Trudeau state department Canada Israel relations Shireen abu Akleh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by