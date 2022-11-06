A Toronto man who assaulted an elderly Jew and stomped on his kippa was arrested last Friday, Toronto Police said in a press release.

Khristoff Gordon, 29, was identified as the man who approached a 70-year-old man and assaulted him unprovoked on October 26. When the senior's religious head garb fell to the ground, Gordon stomped on the kippa "while yelling racial slurs."

News Release - Suspect sought in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation, Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street areahttps://t.co/kWPtGFTI1E pic.twitter.com/NkYURXTqu5 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 28, 2022

The assailant, who has no fixed address, was charged with assault and mischief. The police treated the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Jews and antisemitism in Toronto

Toronto has a large Jewish population of approximately 200,000 people.

In July, a suspect believed to be responsible for graffiti inciting to kill Jews and a series of other hate-motivated acts of vandalism in Toronto was arrested.

The graffiti depicted a dead Jew with a kippa and sidelocks in a gun scope's crosshairs. Next to the cartoon, the text "shoot a Jew in the head" was scrawled on the wall.