Police arrest man who assaulted elderly Jew, stomped on kippah in Toronto

When a Jewish senior's religious head garb fell to the ground, the assailant stomped on the kippa "while yelling racial slurs."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 11:08
Toronto Skyline (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Toronto Skyline
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A Toronto man who assaulted an elderly Jew and stomped on his kippa was arrested last Friday, Toronto Police said in a press release.

Khristoff Gordon, 29, was identified as the man who approached a 70-year-old man and assaulted him unprovoked on October 26. When the senior's religious head garb fell to the ground, Gordon stomped on the kippa "while yelling racial slurs."

The assailant, who has no fixed address, was charged with assault and mischief. The police treated the incident as a hate-motivated crime. 

Jews and antisemitism in Toronto

Toronto has a large Jewish population of approximately 200,000 people.

In July, a suspect believed to be responsible for graffiti inciting to kill Jews and a series of other hate-motivated acts of vandalism in Toronto was arrested. 

The graffiti depicted a dead Jew with a kippa and sidelocks in a gun scope's crosshairs. Next to the cartoon, the text "shoot a Jew in the head" was scrawled on the wall.



