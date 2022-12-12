The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
‘Run Jews, get out of here!’: Assailants chase after Jewish boys in Brooklyn

The incident took place on Ave J and East 16 St. in an area that is home to a large Jewish community.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 02:22
A NYPD car (illustrative) (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
A NYPD car (illustrative)
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Ave J and East 16 St., right near the Flatbush Yeshiva and Touro College’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences. The area is home to a large Jewish community and many Jewish schools and businesses.

Surveillance camera footage from the scene shows a group of Jewish boys running down the street as a group of assailants runs after them shouting. The flash of the taser can be seen in the footage as well. 

The antisemitic attack is under investigation by the New York Police Department’s 70th Precinct and the Flatbush Shmira chapter. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 718-871-4444.

Looking northeast from East 16th Street across Avenue J at Yeshiva of Flatbush (credit: Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons) Looking northeast from East 16th Street across Avenue J at Yeshiva of Flatbush (credit: Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

The Anti-Defamation League in New York and New Jersey tweeted that it has taken note of the incident and is reaching out to partners and law enforcement for more information.

Antisemitism on the rise in the Big Apple

NYPD data revealed last week that antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled in November 2022 compared to November 2021.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November compared to 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data.

Antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed in the Big Apple throughout the year. The worst spike so far occurred in February, which saw 56 anti-Jewish hate crimes, compared to 11 in February 2021.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.



