Israeli journalist accused of antisemitism in incident with haredim on NY flight

Likud MK Tally Gotliv also got involved, attacking the journalist, whom she called a "liar" while at the Knesset.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 13:13
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)

An Israeli journalist was accused of creating a false antisemitic narrative by claiming she was told by a United Airlines flight attendant that a flight to New York "would not depart" if she refuses to switch seats with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in a Tuesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Haredim on the flight are attempting to move me from seat to seat because I am a woman," Neria Kraus, Channel 13's correspondent in Washington, wrote. "United Airlines are not taking care of it. I am being told that the flight will not depart because of me. Shame."

Later, Kraus wrote about the "humiliation" she felt from the flight attendant's comments.

"An Israeli who speaks Hebrew comes up to me and yells at me that the flight will not depart because of me. And that if they do, the plane will have to make a stop in Egypt," Kraus further claimed.

Man on flight challenges Israeli journalist's point of view

Early on Wednesday morning, footage emerged of the man whose face was seen in Kraus' original post where he claims that he had asked politely before taking his off cap to reveal his kippah.

"She was very friendly until I took off my cap and she saw my yarmulke," he is seen saying. "She says, 'because I am a woman you want me to move?' she started screaming."

Later in the video, he explained that the flight attendant warned that if any kind of discrimination is observed aboard the plane, the flight would be canceled. 

Likud MK Tally Gotliv got involved, attacking the journalist, whom she called a "liar" while at the Knesset.



