An Israeli journalist was accused of creating a false antisemitic narrative by claiming she was told by a United Airlines flight attendant that a flight to New York "would not depart" if she refuses to switch seats with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in a Tuesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Haredim on the flight are attempting to move me from seat to seat because I am a woman," Neria Kraus, Channel 13's correspondent in Washington, wrote. "United Airlines are not taking care of it. I am being told that the flight will not depart because of me. Shame."

חרדים בטיסה עכשיו מנסים להזיז אותי ממושב למושב. כי אני אישה. יונייטד אירליינס אגב לא מטפלים בזה. אומרים לי שבגללי הטיסה לא תצא. בושה. pic.twitter.com/e6BsnMxOuU — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) August 15, 2023

Later, Kraus wrote about the "humiliation" she felt from the flight attendant's comments.

איזו תחושת השפלה שהדיילת האחראית של יונייטד, ישראלית מדברת עברית, ניגשת וצועקת עליי שבגללי הטיסה לא תצא. ושאם כן יטוסו, הטיסה תצטרך בגללי לעצור במצרים. תודה לשני גברים ואישה ישראלית מהממים לידי שתמכו בי. https://t.co/460Ac4ef9f — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) August 15, 2023

"An Israeli who speaks Hebrew comes up to me and yells at me that the flight will not depart because of me. And that if they do, the plane will have to make a stop in Egypt," Kraus further claimed.

Man on flight challenges Israeli journalist's point of view

Early on Wednesday morning, footage emerged of the man whose face was seen in Kraus' original post where he claims that he had asked politely before taking his off cap to reveal his kippah.

טוב גבירותיי ורבותיי כתבת חדשות 13 נריה קראוס סיפרה אתמול ש״חרדים רצו שהיא תעבור מקום בטיסה בגלל שהיא אישה״, היא צילמה את האדם הזה שהוא בעל משפחה ואדם מאד מוכר בברוקלין, הציוץ שלה הגיע למעל מליון צפיות וגם להחברים שלו שנדהמו ופנו אליי במשך כל היום, ״אין סיכוי, הבן אדם הזה מארח… pic.twitter.com/KkC4M1aYKP — daniel amram - דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) August 16, 2023

"She was very friendly until I took off my cap and she saw my yarmulke," he is seen saying. "She says, 'because I am a woman you want me to move?' she started screaming."

Later in the video, he explained that the flight attendant warned that if any kind of discrimination is observed aboard the plane, the flight would be canceled.

חברת הכנסת נגד אשת התקשורת - "העיתונאית השקרנית נריה קראוס ששיקרה שבמטוס חרדי עיכב את הטיסה". כך אמרה @TallyGotliv על @NeriaKraus, הבוקר בדיון בכנסת@newsisrael13 pic.twitter.com/wXcyUWdpPh — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) August 16, 2023

Likud MK Tally Gotliv got involved, attacking the journalist, whom she called a "liar" while at the Knesset.