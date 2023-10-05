Jews murder Christians, traffic children, shares former congresswoman 

Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney shared a number of antisemitic posts on X throughout the beginning of October.

One of the posts that McKinney shared claimed that "Jews promised to murder Xtians...they boast that they murdered Christ...so Christ followers no biggy to Jews. World, we have a problem!" Screenshot taken from Cynthia McKinney's X account (credit: screenshot)

In another repost by McKinney, it was claimed that "Jews and Israel love trafficking organs, children and women, murderers, slavery black and white, genocide Muslims and other countries worldwide, lies, manipulations, pedophilia and sex offenders, funding training azoz nazis and al-Qaida…." Screenshot taken from Cynthia McKinney's X account (credit: screenshot)

The images accompanying the post are headlines used by Israeli media reporting on sex crimes that Israelis or diasporic Jews were accused of committing. Many of the articles also reported on Jewish pedophiles using Israel as an escape haven from prosecution in their countries of origin.

Another of the posts that McKinney shared, on October 4, included images of alleged Jewish involvement in the African slave trade.

Screenshot taken from Cynthia McKinney's X account (credit: screenshot)

Cynthia McKinney's history of antisemitism

McKinney has previously made headlines for antisemitic posting on X.

In September 2023, the Jerusalem Post reported on McKinney sharing an invitation to a KKK event entitled, "“CAN BLACK PEOPLE AND WHITE PEOPLE WORK TOGETHER DEFEAT OUR COMMON ENEMY?” with a Star of David under the word “ENEMY.”

Well, that debate got shut down on all platforms and my notice about it got shut down on "X!" Interesting how the First Amendment now works! https://t.co/e7NSAJz4OE pic.twitter.com/fPiJYkdzuE — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) September 12, 2023

In other posts from the former Democrat, she shared an article claiming that “The Zionist regime was the prime force behind the 9/11 attacks, and that Israeli spies working for Mossad were celebrating the burning Twin Towers.”

Aired Only One Time https://t.co/PL7pqiaNt0 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) September 12, 2023

McKinney made similar claims about Jewish involvement in the September 11 attacks, the Post reported in 2021.