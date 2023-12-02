Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon apologized to American Jews on Saturday for an anti-Jewish speech given at a pro-Palestinian protest last month, in which she said Jews are finally "getting a taste of what it is like to be a Muslim" in the United States.

Sarandon, who has starred in movies including “Thelma & Louise” and “Dead Man Walking,” was criticized for her remarks in the New York rally. "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country," she was quoted as saying.

Following her comments, the actress was dropped by United Talent Agency (UTA), as first reported by Page Six.

Sarandon: I am sorry I failed to combat bigotry of all kinds

Sarandon wrote on a post on Instagram that her comment was "a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.

"As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day," she added.

Sarandon noted that she "deeply regrets diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment," adding that she intended to "show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so."