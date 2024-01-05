Toronto Police investigate hate-fueled arson, "Free Palestine" graffiti

Toronto police were investigating a suspected hate-fueled arson and graffiti incident at International Delicatessen Foods (IDF) in North York on Wednesday.

At 6 am, when the police and firefighters arrived at the scene, the inside of the business was on fire and “Free Palestine” was scrawled on the business in black graffiti. The windows of the business were also broken.

The business’s name is displayed as the acronym “IDF” on the front of the building.

According to the Toronto Police news release, the incident will be investigated in consultation with the Ministry of the Attorney General and with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

Staff Supt. Pauline Grey from the Toronto Police stated that the police “suspect this to be motivated by hate.” Gray told reporters, “Based on the totality of circumstances, we believe that it was committed with bias or prejudice.”

Gray said this act was “criminal” and “violent,” and that the police department would “leave no stone unturned.”

The owner of the deli confirmed to CBC Toronto that he is Jewish and believes it was an act of antisemitism. He has owned the deli for five years.

The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said in a news release that they are “outraged and deeply concerned by this serious crime.” They urged all Torontonians to “take a stand" and to "speak up against the growing antisemitism in our midst.”

Widespread condemnation from local politicians

The mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow said in a statement that acts of antisemitism, hate, and violence are not welcome. “All residents of Toronto deserve to be safe and feel safe.”

Deputy Mayor Michael Colle remarked, “You wonder where we are. Are we in the 1930s in Germany here where people are firebombing and committing acts of arson against people they think are Jewish?”

Toronto police announced in December that there have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported since the October 7 massacre, more than double the number during the same time period in 2022. Police classified 56 of the 98 occurrences as antisemitic, while 20 were categorized as anti-Muslim or anti-Palestinian.

The Mayor of Vaughan, a city located adjacent to Toronto, Steven Del Duca posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Leaders at all levels of government have a responsibility to speak out forcefully, and take action, against the increasing intolerance targeting Jewish-owned businesses and predominantly Jewish neighborhoods that we are witnessing on a regular basis.”