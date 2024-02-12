A group of Jews and others demonstrated outside the office of the Australian Parliament's Jenny Long, a member of the Green Party, on Sunday, following Leong's comments that the "Jewish Lobby" has its "tentacles" in places of power.

“The Jewish lobby and the Zionist lobby are infiltrating into every single aspect of what is ethnic community groups,” Leong was recorded saying to a captive audience of pro-Palestinian activists. “Their tentacles reach into the areas that try and influence power. We need to call that out and expose it.”

Stop what you’re doing and listen to the despicable remarks of @Greens MP @jennyleong , in which she accuses Jews of having “tentacles” which they use to try and influence power.Leong has plumbed new and dangerous depths by using one of the oldest and darkest antisemitic tropes… pic.twitter.com/P9LokLFQwU — NSW Jewish Board of Deputies (@NSWJBD) February 6, 2024

The protesters, some dressed as squids, poked fun at the self-proclaimed "anti-racist" MP. “Don’t be speciesist Jenny! Embrace your inner octopus teacher,” one protester's sign read. Jewish protesters demonstrate outside the office of Jenny Leong, February 11, 2023. (credit: Nic Reid)

The protesters also stuck photos of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 to the doors of Leong's office.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin told The Daily Telegraph that Leong would’ve been fired if her comments were aimed at any other minority group. Jewish protesters demonstrate outside the office of Jenny Leong, February 11, 2023. (credit: Nic Reid)

"Leong singled out any other community in this way, she would be sacked before the end of the day," he claimed. "But the fact she got away with a non-apology, tells you where she and the Greens really stand on anti-racism and human rights.

"They manipulate these universal concepts to pursue their ideological opponents."

“They manipulate these universal concepts to pursue their ideological opponents."

Nic Reid, a protester whose conversion into Conservative Judaism will be finalized by the Beth Din on Thursday, spoke to the Jerusalem Post about the protest. Asked about the comedic tone of the event, Reid said that he felt comedy was a strong tool to combat antisemitism.

"It shows everyone that no matter how bad things get, we retain our quality of life," Reid said.

Asked about his ideal outcome of the protest, Reid said, "We would like a genuine apology from Ms. Leong and accountability for her actions as well as more accountability for anyone committing/engaging in antisemitism. Also, to show that we will not be intimidated by [redacted] anti-Israel protests."

Reid went on to stress that "the Australian Jewish community is only getting stronger, and no amount of anti-Israel of antisemitic vitriol will change that."

Asked about the climate of antisemitism in Australia and how authorities are handling it, Reid said, "Antisemitism is palpable and has become very uncomfortably normalized. I have been on the receiving end of harassment and have [received] dirty looks every time I wear my Magen David. Calling out antisemitism is met with gaslighting and invalidation.

Jenny Leong, an Australian MP claimed Jewish and Zionist lobby groups have “tentacles”.She maintains that Israel is guilty of apartheid and genocide in Gaza.Sydney’s Jews decided to come visit her at her office! pic.twitter.com/yFwWyqBAOw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 11, 2024

"Officials haven't taken antisemitism seriously enough and have failed the Jewish community as a result. In a country where I used to feel safe moving freely, I am now in a constant state of heightened vigilance. The volatility of the anti-Israel presence is not met with any accountability, and the security of the Jewish community isn't a priority.

"It has gotten to the stage that our police and our government have reacted in fear and are therefore incapable of controlling the rise in antisemitism and violence from those identifying as Palestinian supporters."

Leong's statement following the surfacing of the video

Leong, in a post on X on Thursday, stated on the video. She claimed to be an "outspoken advocate for justice, for human rights, for equality and for anti-racism."

Leong wrote that she "apologize[d] wholeheartedly and unreservedly for the imputation in my comments that suggested Jewish people involving themselves in civil society and campaigns against hate do so with ulterior motives...

"My intention was to criticize those who support and back a Zionist agenda and pro-genocide, pro-apartheid stance.