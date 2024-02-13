In Davos, Switzerland, a ski rental company has ignited controversy by explicitly refusing to rent winter sports equipment to Jewish customers. The discriminatory stance was revealed through a notice in Hebrew, stating due to "several very annoying incidents," including theft, the service to Jewish individuals would cease. This incident has drawn severe criticism, prompting police investigations into allegations of antisemitism.

According to a report by Welt, a German newspaper, Jehuda Spielman, a local councilor from Zurich, disclosed the discriminatory notice on social media, leading to widespread outrage. The notice, which was placed at a mountain station renowned for its ski slopes and as a venue for the World Economic Forum, stated, "Due to several very annoying incidents, including the theft of a sled, we no longer rent sports equipment to our Jewish brothers."

A 'discriminatory and antisemitic' notice

According to the report, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) has strongly condemned the incident, with SIG General Secretary Jonathan Kreutner labeling the notice as "discriminatory and antisemitic." Kreutner argued that isolated negative experiences should not be used to justify sweeping restrictions against an entire group.

Skiing area near Davos, Switzerland.Jews have been barred from renting ski equipment. pic.twitter.com/CeXOK60Apm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 12, 2024

The mountain station's operators initially defended their decision, citing frequent issues with Jewish guests, but later issued a partial apology. "The notice was indeed wrongly formulated, for which I apologize," one of the operators remarked, acknowledging the insensitivity of their initial response while insisting the intent was not rooted in antisemitism. View of a ski resort. February 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

According to Welt, this incident has reignited discussions about the treatment of Jewish tourists in Davos. Historically, the area has been a destination for Jewish visitors, initially those seeking cures for tuberculosis and now for Orthodox families attracted by the region's amenities, including kosher food. However, tensions have arisen, with allegations of non-compliance with local customs by some visitors exacerbating the situation.

Authorities are now examining whether the ski rental's actions constitute a violation of anti-discrimination laws. This case underscores the ongoing challenges of addressing prejudice and promoting a culture of respect and understanding in diverse communities.