Jordanian man in Florida arrested for antisemitic threats in Sunny Isles

A man in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, is under investigation for what authorities are calling antisemitic attacks, as reported by Local 10 News.

Mohamed Al Saccal, 39, has been accused of using a sharp object, described by some victims as a dagger, to threaten Orthodox Jews in the community.

According to Sgt. Brain Schnell, this incident is part of a disturbing trend of harassment targeting members of the Jewish community over the past three days.

Al Saccal allegedly chased a couple on their way to a synagogue along Collins Avenue, yelling antisemitic sentiments and threatening their lives.

Attacker is facing punitive actions

According to the report, Al Saccal, a resident of Sunny Isles Beach born in Jordan, is currently in custody, facing charges of aggravated assault.

Authorities are considering upgrading these charges to hate crimes in light of the nature of his actions.

This incident comes amidst heightened tensions following the Israel-Hamas war that began approximately four months ago. Sgt. Schnell emphasized that hate crimes would not be tolerated, regardless of global or political contexts.

Sunny Isles Beach, a city within Miami-Dade County, is grappling with these allegations as the local and federal law enforcement intensifies their scrutiny of hate crimes amid escalating geopolitical strife.