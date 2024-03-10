Herzog stresses importance of Holocaust remembrance now global antisemitism is rife

Ignoring Palestinian threats and protests, President Herzog attended the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The museum has a Holocaust history of its own in that it is housed in a complex that was used as an escape route for Jewish children fleeing the Nazis during the Second World War.

Stressing the importance of remembrance, Herzog, in his address, recalled that exactly forty years earlier, he had accompanied his father, President Chaim Herzog (Israel's sixth president), on a state visit to the Netherlands.

As an officer in the British army during World War II, he said, his father had taken part in the liberation of the Netherlands, liberating Dutch cities and villages, such as Enschede, Nijmegen, and Arnhem. He also liberated survivors from concentration camps

Herzog's grandfather, the first Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Isaac HaLevi Herzog, for whom the president is named, had come to the Netherlands immediately after the war to find lost Jewish orphans who had been hidden from the Nazis. So, being in the Netherlands again was naturally deeply meaningful for him. Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives at the Portuguese Synagogue on the day of the opening of the National Holocaust Museum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 10, 2024 (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

'Too many Dutch citizens were silent'

Noting that the illustrious Jewish community of the Netherlands had been decimated in the Holocaust, Herzog declared that too many Dutch citizens were silent, and too many, including people in positions of power, aided the Nazis "At the same time, there were those with courage, who dared to stand up to the Nazi evil," he said, mentioning two such people - devout Protestants Cornelis Case and Amanda Vissers from Bussum who have been recognized as Righteous among the Nations The two hid a young Jewish couple, Andries Asher and Leni-Rivka Hoffman, under floor boards, when the Nazis repeatedly raided their home.

Andries and Leni’s son, Yonah, and his family joined Herzog at the ceremony. Yonah Hoffman was born in the Netherlands in 1946 and was brought to Israel as a child. The story of the bravery of Case and Amanda – ‘Oma and Opa’ as they were called by Yonah’s own children – has been a living part of the story of the Hoffman family to which a tragic chapter was added a month ago, when their son Major Yitzhar Hoffman, was killed while defending Israel – " the nation-state of the Jewish People and its ultimate safe haven – after the horrific massacre of October 7th."

Using an expression, the lack of which he has underscored in recent months, Herzog said: "Moral integrity had saved Yitzhar’s family. And it defined him, too. May the memories of Yitzhar, of Case and Amanda, be a blessing.

Expressing his gratitude to all who had supported the establishment of the new Holocaust Museum, Herzog said: "At this pivotal moment in time, this institution sends a clear, powerful statement: Remember. Remember the horrors born of hatred, antisemitism, and racism. And never again allow them to flourish. Unfortunately, Never Again is right now. Because right now, hatred and antisemitism are flourishing worldwide, and we must fight it together."

He asked all present to join him in prayer for the victims of the Shoah, for the victims of hatred, terror, and antisemitism in the present, and for the immediate, safe return to Israel of the hostages being held in Gaza..

Invoking the Jewish liturgy, Herzog asked that all join in the traditional prayer for peace: “May the Lord give strength to His people, may the Lord bless His people with peace.”

During his stay in the Netherlands, Herzog will also engage in several diplomatic meetings, with a view to fostering understanding for Israel's case and for additional pressure being placed on Hamas to persuade it to agree to repatriate the hostages.