Toronto: 3 arrested as protesters clash at synagogue, calls for intifada

Three people were arrested over altercations between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters in front of the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogue on Thursday, York Regional Police said on Friday.

Kevin Haas, 40, was seen by emergency services carrying a knife in the crowd and was immediately arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Meir Gerichter, 32, attacked a female protester and was arrested by the York Regional Police Public Order Unit and charged with assault. In a third incident, Ina Sandler, 48, threatened to spray a man with coyote repellent after they engaged in a heated verbal altercation.

"York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime," said the police.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had gathered in front of the Thornhill synagogue to protest The Great Real Estate Event that was being held there, in which properties in Israeli cities and towns beyond the green line were being advertised. PROTESTERS WAVE Palestinian flags outside the US Consulate in Toronto last month. Among the protesters are the anti-Israel Jewish sect Neturei Karta. (credit: Kyaw Soe Oo/Reuters)

"Currently a tour of information sessions to sell Canadians real estate on stolen Palestinian lands is taking place here in Toronto," Toronto 4 Palestine said on Instagram on Friday. "We are here to let our Government know that allowing the selling of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank will not happen under our watch. Canada must condemn and prevent these events from taking place!"

Protesters wore Keffiyehs and waved Palestinian flags. Some ultra-orthodox anti-zionist Jews were present with signs saying that Israel does not represent world Jewry. In a Palestinian Youth Movement Toronto video, anti-Israel activists chanted "Allah Akbar."

Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman shared a video on social media of anti-Israel protesters, one wearing a black combat vest, calling out "Long live the intifada."

“Long live the intifada” chanted at a synagogue adjacent to a Jewish day school in the country’s largest Jewish residential neighbourhood. Justin Trudeau, you have lost control. This is terrifying. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/yDd1aG3tic — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) March 7, 2024

Counter-protesters had gathered outside the synagogue in defense of the site and event, waving Canadian, Israeli, and Iranian monarchy flags.

Condemning the 'awful' protests

York Centre MP Ya'ara Saks decried the anti-israel protests as "awful."

"There are appropriate places to demonstrate about the conflict," said Saks. "In front of a synagogue and community centre in the heart of a Jewish community is not one of them."

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated against Saks and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday, accusing them of funding war crimes. Saks said on Wednesday on social media that the Toronto police kept the event safe.

On Wednesday, pro-Palestinian protesters held a blue and white banner outside the BAYT declaring "synagogue complicit in Palestinian ethnic cleansing."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said that this was "Blatant antisemitism on full display in broad daylight. There's no depth the anti-Israel mob won't sink."

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said in a Wednesday statement that he shared concerns about protests in front of places of worship, promising a heavy police presence.

"The right to peaceful protest is an important freedom afforded to all Canadians," said Del Duca. "But this freedom does not give people the right to incite hate, make threats, or engage in acts of violence.

The Israeli real estate exposition has seen large protests and controversy as it has come to Canadian synagogues. Last Sunday a Jewish Canadian man was arrested for threatening Pro-Palestinian protesters with a nail gun at a rally against such an event at the Aish Thornhill Community Shul. On Tuesday Pro-Palestinian protesters hurled antisemitic and sexist abuse at Jewish counterprotesters when the real estate event was held at the Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue of Montreal.