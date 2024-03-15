A translation, made by artificial intelligence, of Adolf Hitler’s 1939 Reichstag speech has gained viral traction on X, with many X users responding positively to the genocidal German leader's remarks.

Hitler’s speech, given seven months before the outbreak of World War II, was dubbed with an English accent.

“In connection with the Jewish question, I have this to say,” Hitler began. “It is a shameful spectacle to see how the whole democratic world is oozing sympathy for the poor tormented Jewish people but remains hard-hearted and obturate when it comes to helping them, which is surely, in view of its attitude, an obvious duty….”

The speech continues with claims that Germany could not house Jews due to a lack of space and that Jews had nothing but “infectious political and physical diseases.” Hitler added that what was under Jewish ownership had come at the expense of a “less-astute German nation” through “manipulation.”

Hitler continued to blame the Jewish population for the hyperinflation that plagued Germany as a result of financial sanctions placed on the nation after World War I. Businessman Elon Musk, third from right, and US political commentator Ben Shapiro, furthest right, visit the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death and concentration camp. (credit: YOAV DODKOVITZ)

“We are resolved to prevent the settlement in our country of a strange people which was capable of snatching for itself all the leading positions in the land and to oust it for it is our will to educate our own nation for these leading positions,” Hitler concluded in the speech. “We have hundreds of thousands of very intelligent children of peasants and of the working classes.”

The viral video comes months after Bin Laden’s 2002 ‘Letter to America’ went viral on TikTok as people openly praised the Al-Qaeda terrorist responsible for the 9/11 attacks on New York. The letter, which was openly antisemitic, claimed that Israel's existence had forced the terror group to commit the attacks.

Rebranding Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust

This is not the first time that AI has been employed to breathe new life into the German dictator. An AI chatbot of Hitler was installed on the far-right social media network Gab, EuroNews reported at the end of February. The bot also allows users to communicate with the AI versions of Osama Bin Laden, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The Hitler bot reportedly asserts that he was "a victim of a vast conspiracy" and "not responsible for the Holocaust, [because] it never happened."

Hitler's speech prompted a number of antisemitic posts on X.

“This kid sent me a speech given by Hitler fully translated with AI into English," one user wrote. "There’s a reason why they have never done that before. [He] had a lot to say. And for years, not knowing what he said, sounded like a crazy man screaming at the sky. AI is incredible,” one user wrote about the viral video.

“It is and always have been the jews …The real root of all our problems,” another user wrote in a reply to the video.

“Calling this antisemitism is fucking r*******. That whole speech is him speaking the truth. That truth is the only thing that will free our country. We're fighting against the same system today! The federal reserve is Jewish run, and everything you see is Iseral slow decay of Us,” another X user commented.