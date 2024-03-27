Former ‘Bonds’ rally behind Jewish Aaron Taylor-Johnson for 007 role

Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson's potential assumption of the James Bond mantle has ignited enthusiastic support, notably from Pierce Brosnan, a beloved former 007. Brosnan, who shepherded the iconic role through the 90s and into the early 2000s, has publicly expressed his backing for Taylor-Johnson, highlighting the actor's prowess and the significance of continuing the Bond legacy with a fresh yet capable face.

While promoting on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D'Arcy Show, Brosnan praised Taylor-Johnson's "chops," "talent," and "charisma" as critical attributes that align with the Bond persona. Having worked together in the poignant drama The Greatest, Brosnan has firsthand insight into Taylor-Johnson's capabilities as an actor and a potential spy extraordinaire.

Taylor-Johnson's rumored casting was pivotal for the James Bond franchise as producers sought to navigate the post-Daniel Craig era. With the series known for its adaptability and evolution in step with changing global landscapes and audience expectations, the choice of the next Bond carries weight beyond mere casting; it signals the franchise's future direction.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Brosnan advised Taylor-Johnson, "Be bold. Go out there. Have a great time." George Lazenby, another former Bond, echoed this sentiment, noting Taylor-Johnson's capability for the role's physical demands and the iconic charm required to woo audiences worldwide.

James Bond casting controversy

For his part, Taylor-Johnson has maintained a dignified silence on the subject, focusing on his current projects while the rumor mill churns. His varied body of work, including standout performances in Kick-Ass, Tenet, and the MCU's Avengers: Age of Ultron, presented a compelling case for his ability to tackle the multifaceted role of James Bond.

Earlier this week, James Bond fans have called to boycott the franchise after the lead role was reportedly offered to Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Using the hashtag #BoycottJamesBond on X, users have highlighted Taylor-Johnson’s Jewish origins and protested the choice.

MK Danny Danon commented on the boycott of X, saying, "Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make a terrific James Bond." One prominent account by Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis wrote to her 1.2 million followers, “James Bond has been chosen. Aaron Taylor Johnson. AND he's Jewish.” Another user, Sam Parker, said, "It's crazy how much reach they have. #BoycottJamesBond.”

One comment on the post read, “Trying to clean up the image of Mossad. Or is James gonna be running an international child sex trafficking ring this time like the real world???”

Last week, a source told The Sun, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are waiting to hear back."

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron will sign his contract in the coming days, and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson reportedly said regarding the role, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."