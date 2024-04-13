Moldovan Holocaust memorial vandalized with 'free Palestine' graffiti

A memorial for 6000 Jews killed by the Nazis near Kasauti, Moldova by the Nazis was defaced with graffiti on March 22, according to the Jewish Community of Moldova and Israeli Religious Services Ministry.

The Holocaust memorial in the Soroca Jewish Cemetery was graffied with the phrase "Free Palestine."

"We will do everything possible to ensure that the facts are investigated and the perpetrators are punished," the community said in a statement.

New Moldovan Holocaust memorial (credit: Gurevich communications)

Memorial visited by US officials

US ambassador to Moldova Kent Logsdon visited the memorial on Tuesday in an act of solidarity, the US embassy said.

"The Ambassador emphasized the significance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage and honoring the memory of Holocaust victims and called for a full investigation of these incidents," siad the US embassy in Moldova.